Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 180.05 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 44.66% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 180.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales180.0583.10 117 OPM %9.9914.49 -PBDT17.2812.79 35 PBT13.949.99 40 NP9.496.56 45
