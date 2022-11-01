JUST IN
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 180.05 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 44.66% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 180.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales180.0583.10 117 OPM %9.9914.49 -PBDT17.2812.79 35 PBT13.949.99 40 NP9.496.56 45

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:12 IST

