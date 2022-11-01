Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 180.05 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 44.66% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 180.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.180.0583.109.9914.4917.2812.7913.949.999.496.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)