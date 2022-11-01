Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 1136.61 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) declined 97.82% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 1136.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 992.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1136.61992.300.174.818.9235.100.9827.431.1452.31

