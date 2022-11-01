Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 1136.61 croreNet profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) declined 97.82% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 1136.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 992.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1136.61992.30 15 OPM %0.174.81 -PBDT8.9235.10 -75 PBT0.9827.43 -96 NP1.1452.31 -98
