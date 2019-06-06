Kabsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Suditi Industries standalone net profit rises 92.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 2.27 croreNet loss of Kabsons Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.59% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.271.95 16 10.237.53 36 OPM %2.649.74 -6.4511.29 - PBDT0.160.27 -41 1.001.18 -15 PBT0.120.24 -50 0.791.03 -23 NP-0.080.26 PL 0.891.08 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU