Kalpataru Power rises after bagging LoI worth Rs 3,276 cr

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power Transmission receives LoI for order worth Rs 3276 cr
Kalpataru Power sizzles after multiple order wins
Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 crore by allotment of NCDs
Kalpataru Power Transmission, TEECL sell stakes of Kohima-Mariani Transmission to CLP India
Kalpataru Power sizzles after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund hikes stake
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 3.6% to Rs 391.10 after the EPC company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for power transmission and distribution project in international market.The Letter of Intent is for project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of 700 kms. The estimated value of the project stands at Rs 3,276 crore ($ 431 million). Kalpataru said the LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.
Commenting on the development, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of the company said We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the above mentioned LoI. This landmark achievement has been on several counts - intensive efforts that we have been putting in over last several years on large size projects for long-term value creation, developing strong client relationships and penetrate deeper into the focused markets on back of our strong technical and execution capabilities. This is also a hugely rewarding experience as we were working along with the same clients for past few years and is a testament for our quality solutions and expertise in power T&D business. We look forward to many such opportunities in future.
KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company reported a nearly 16% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 259 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 308 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales grew 11% to Rs 3889 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3501 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU