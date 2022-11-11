Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2022.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2022.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 340.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8192 shares in the past one month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd soared 14.16% to Rs 275.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1691 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd spiked 13.05% to Rs 415. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12776 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd exploded 12.29% to Rs 969.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10742 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd rose 11.35% to Rs 289.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6529 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)