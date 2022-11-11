Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 3798.00 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 3.61% to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 3798.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3549.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3798.003549.009.197.16243.00170.00149.0079.0086.0083.00

