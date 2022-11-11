Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 3798.00 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 3.61% to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 3798.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3549.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3798.003549.00 7 OPM %9.197.16 -PBDT243.00170.00 43 PBT149.0079.00 89 NP86.0083.00 4
