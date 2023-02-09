Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit declines 56.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 4004.00 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 56.30% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 270.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 4004.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3889.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4004.003889.00 3 OPM %9.348.13 -PBDT257.00241.00 7 PBT159.00148.00 7 NP118.00270.00 -56
