Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 376.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 53.05 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 376.92% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 53.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.26% to Rs 227.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 401.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.05100.03 -47 227.72401.31 -43 OPM %3.452.56 -2.352.19 - PBDT1.390.40 248 2.061.52 36 PBT0.770.27 185 1.120.83 35 NP0.620.13 377 0.880.55 60
