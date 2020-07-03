Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 376.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 53.05 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 376.92% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 53.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.26% to Rs 227.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 401.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

53.05100.03227.72401.313.452.562.352.191.390.402.061.520.770.271.120.830.620.130.880.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)