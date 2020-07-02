WPIL consolidated net profit rises 70.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 283.07 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 70.66% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 283.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.27% to Rs 56.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 908.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1156.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales283.07272.91 4 908.891156.47 -21 OPM %19.1811.99 -13.0220.23 - PBDT52.3031.88 64 114.68242.30 -53 PBT43.2627.49 57 77.13222.88 -65 NP24.9014.59 71 56.22125.70 -55
