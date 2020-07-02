WPIL consolidated net profit rises 70.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 283.07 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 70.66% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 283.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.27% to Rs 56.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 908.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1156.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

283.07272.91908.891156.4719.1811.9913.0220.2352.3031.88114.68242.3043.2627.4977.13222.8824.9014.5956.22125.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)