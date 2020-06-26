Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 44.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 44.42% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.71% to Rs 136.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1406.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

