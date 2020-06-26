Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 44.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 271.75 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 44.42% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.71% to Rs 136.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1406.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales271.75321.98 -16 1198.931406.58 -15 OPM %13.9216.93 -16.1715.10 - PBDT42.5760.91 -30 207.56218.34 -5 PBT31.1250.58 -38 164.87179.91 -8 NP22.6640.77 -44 136.61131.72 4
