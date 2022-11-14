JUST IN
Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 171.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 98.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 98.56% to Rs 385.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2856.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3892.522856.63 36 OPM %23.7323.98 -PBDT906.40664.93 36 PBT767.62535.15 43 NP385.21194.00 99

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

