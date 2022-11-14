Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 98.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 449.76% in the September 2022 quarter
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1842.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter
AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 222.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 98.56% to Rs 385.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2856.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3892.522856.63 36 OPM %23.7323.98 -PBDT906.40664.93 36 PBT767.62535.15 43 NP385.21194.00 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU