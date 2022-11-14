Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 98.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 98.56% to Rs 385.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 3892.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2856.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3892.522856.6323.7323.98906.40664.93767.62535.15385.21194.00

