Metalyst Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 65.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 62.11 crore

Net Loss of Forgings reported to Rs 65.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 278.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 62.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 292.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 930.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 380.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 373.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

62.1184.70380.04373.78-3.49-4.472.84-0.28-2.95-14.17-15.44-341.42-65.66-78.01-270.75-601.35-65.66-278.02-292.37-930.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)