Kanani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indowind Energy Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2019.

Indowind Energy Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2019.

soared 20.00% to Rs 6.84 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 956 shares in the past one month.

surged 19.86% to Rs 6.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13438 shares in the past one month.

spiked 17.41% to Rs 116. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389 shares in the past one month.

spurt 15.79% to Rs 22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2554 shares in the past one month.

jumped 13.69% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 828 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)