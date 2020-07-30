Kanani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 102.96 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 102.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.43% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 376.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

