Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 56.46 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 21.81% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 221.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales56.4667.09 -16 221.98236.09 -6 OPM %31.0535.85 -28.4230.49 - PBDT0.8019.74 -96 27.2052.33 -48 PBT-3.6715.11 PL 9.0433.99 -73 NP12.7910.50 22 24.7716.89 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU