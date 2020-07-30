Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 56.46 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 21.81% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 221.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

