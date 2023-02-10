Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 226.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 178.85% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 226.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 178.85% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.450.52 179 OPM %73.1025.00 -PBDT1.190.23 417 PBT1.150.19 505 NP0.980.30 227
