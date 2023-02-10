Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 226.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 178.85% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 226.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 178.85% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.450.5273.1025.001.190.231.150.190.980.30

