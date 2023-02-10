Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 385.41 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 385.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.385.41323.784.312.059.927.37-4.63-7.01-1.27-10.82

