Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 385.41 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 385.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales385.41323.78 19 OPM %4.312.05 -PBDT9.927.37 35 PBT-4.63-7.01 34 NP-1.27-10.82 88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

