K C P reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 550.87 crore

Net loss of K C P reported to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 550.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.550.87509.810.4111.7513.8853.31-9.1231.61-10.0722.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)