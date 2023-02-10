JUST IN
Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter
Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 49650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.15% to Rs 106.99 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 49650.00% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.99115.23 -7 OPM %9.170.74 -PBDT12.382.02 513 PBT10.22-0.16 LP NP9.950.02 49650

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

