Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 90.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.003.33-6.00-124.321.210.040.60-0.710.10-90.74

