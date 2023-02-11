JUST IN
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 90.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.003.33 20 OPM %-6.00-124.32 -PBDT1.210.04 2925 PBT0.60-0.71 LP NP0.10-90.74 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:31 IST

