Karnataka Bank standalone net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.98% to Rs 1615.71 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 11.95% to Rs 196.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 175.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.98% to Rs 1615.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1584.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1615.711584.3745.1662.73167.97148.87167.97148.87196.38175.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)