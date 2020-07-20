Karnataka Bank standalone net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 1.98% to Rs 1615.71 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 11.95% to Rs 196.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 175.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.98% to Rs 1615.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1584.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1615.711584.37 2 OPM %45.1662.73 -PBDT167.97148.87 13 PBT167.97148.87 13 NP196.38175.42 12

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 11:18 IST

