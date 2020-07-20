Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.47% to Rs 6.95 croreNet loss of Ladderup Finance reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.63% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.91% to Rs 33.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.958.63 -19 33.6915.39 119 OPM %3.3122.83 -19.3525.15 - PBDT-0.570.89 PL 3.401.83 86 PBT-0.970.87 PL 2.881.72 67 NP-1.120.22 PL 0.160.51 -69
