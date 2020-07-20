JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 302.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 3056.62 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 302.61% to Rs 431.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 3056.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2821.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3056.622821.88 8 OPM %55.2550.82 -PBDT313.11201.39 55 PBT275.24159.95 72 NP431.72107.23 303

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 07:51 IST

