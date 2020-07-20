Suryavanshi Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 10.19 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills rose 283.33% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 25.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.197.66 33 25.8720.10 29 OPM %-34.6410.44 --19.25-6.22 - PBDT-5.230.85 PL -6.75-1.56 -333 PBT-5.600.30 PL -8.47-3.40 -149 NP1.150.30 283 -0.87-3.40 74
