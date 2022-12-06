Karur Vysya Bank increases MCLR rate by 25 bps

The private lender on Tuesday announced an increase in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across different tenors, effective from 7 December 2022.

The overnight MCLR increased from 8.05% to 8.30%. MCLR for one month rose from 8.20% to 8.45%. The interest rate on the three month MCLR was raised from 8.35% to 8.60%, followed by the six month MCLR rate increased from 8.70% to 8.95%. The one year MCLR rate was raised from 8.80% to 9.05%. The revised rates will be effective from 7 December 2022.

Karur Vysya Bank is a private sector bank headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu. It provides both commercial and consumer banking services.

The bank's net profit surged 51.2% to Rs 250.23 crore on 16.7% jump in total income to Rs 1,821.05 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 0.85% to Rs 100.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)