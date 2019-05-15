Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter

decline 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 crore

Net profit of rose 18.71% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. declined 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1490.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.00% to Rs 210.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 2.04% to Rs 5815.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5699.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

