JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for Aligarh - Moradabad Highway Project

Gokul Agro Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 18.71% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1490.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.00% to Rs 210.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.04% to Rs 5815.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5699.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1473.591490.88 -1 5815.825699.65 2 OPM %47.1248.62 -48.3652.73 - PBDT112.4385.54 31 322.24503.65 -36 PBT112.4385.54 31 322.24503.65 -36 NP60.0250.56 19 210.87345.67 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU