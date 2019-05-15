Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 18.71% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 1.16% to Rs 1473.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1490.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.00% to Rs 210.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.04% to Rs 5815.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5699.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1473.591490.88 -1 5815.825699.65 2 OPM %47.1248.62 -48.3652.73 - PBDT112.4385.54 31 322.24503.65 -36 PBT112.4385.54 31 322.24503.65 -36 NP60.0250.56 19 210.87345.67 -39
