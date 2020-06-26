Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of Kashyap Tele-Medicines reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 0.200.20 0 OPM %-20.000 -5.0015.00 - PBDT-0.010 0 0.010.03 -67 PBT-0.010 0 0.010.03 -67 NP-0.010 0 0.010.02 -50
