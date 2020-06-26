Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 76.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kilpest India consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the December 2019 quarter
Kilpest India standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the December 2019 quarter
India Cements Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 6.74 croreNet profit of Kilpest India rose 76.61% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.04% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 28.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.746.12 10 28.8723.28 24 OPM %35.3138.40 -32.2831.01 - PBDT3.202.10 52 10.587.50 41 PBT3.111.98 57 10.046.95 44 NP2.191.24 77 7.605.24 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU