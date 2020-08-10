KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.80% to Rs 73.59 croreNet profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 200.00% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.80% to Rs 73.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.5997.86 -25 OPM %5.2210.71 -PBDT9.517.94 20 PBT8.816.92 27 NP9.663.22 200
