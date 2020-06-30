KD Leisures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore

KD Leisures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.38% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.040.110.331.6050.0054.5518.1823.130.020.060.060.370.020.060.050.3600.060.020.26

