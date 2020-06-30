KD Leisures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 croreKD Leisures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.38% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.11 -64 0.331.60 -79 OPM %50.0054.55 -18.1823.13 - PBDT0.020.06 -67 0.060.37 -84 PBT0.020.06 -67 0.050.36 -86 NP00.06 -100 0.020.26 -92
