Bajaj Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2023.

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 6.69% to Rs 6134 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22885 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd tumbled 5.05% to Rs 682. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58275 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 1470.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74958 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd corrected 4.18% to Rs 441.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37389 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup fell 3.93% to Rs 7.34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

