Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 47.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 66.25 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 47.55% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 66.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.2550.008.087.944.783.772.641.772.111.43

