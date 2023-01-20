Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 47.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 66.25 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 47.55% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 66.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.2550.00 33 OPM %8.087.94 -PBDT4.783.77 27 PBT2.641.77 49 NP2.111.43 48

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 07:39 IST

