Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 47.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 37.67% in the June 2022 quarter
Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 35.77% in the September 2022 quarter
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 66.25 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 47.55% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 66.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.2550.00 33 OPM %8.087.94 -PBDT4.783.77 27 PBT2.641.77 49 NP2.111.43 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU