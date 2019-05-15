JUST IN
SBI Composite Leading Indicator Signals Contraction In GVA For Q4FY19 Towards 6%
Lupin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 289.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 4325.93 crore

Net profit of Lupin reported to Rs 289.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 783.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 4325.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3978.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.40% to Rs 606.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 16369.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15559.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4325.933978.49 9 16369.3715559.84 5 OPM %20.1617.81 -17.6120.23 - PBDT874.75796.40 10 2942.163097.03 -5 PBT593.97523.57 13 1857.152011.16 -8 NP289.56-783.54 LP 606.55251.26 141

