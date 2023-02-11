Dhani Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 69.85% to Rs 147.69 croreNet Loss of Dhani Services reported to Rs 94.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 147.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales147.69489.87 -70 OPM %-45.35-23.67 -PBDT-81.74-163.67 50 PBT-99.20-188.85 47 NP-94.30-218.08 57
