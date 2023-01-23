Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 74.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 213.71 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 74.01% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 213.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.213.71273.106.2016.578.8241.446.4439.697.5328.97

