JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mayukh Dealtrade reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 74.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 213.71 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 74.01% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 213.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales213.71273.10 -22 OPM %6.2016.57 -PBDT8.8241.44 -79 PBT6.4439.69 -84 NP7.5328.97 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU