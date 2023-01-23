Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 74.01% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Radico Khaitan Q1 PAT decline 3% YoY to Rs 58 cr
RCF board OKs interim dividend of Rs 1.6/share for FY23
Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 4.23%, up for third straight session
-
Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 213.71 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 74.01% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 213.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales213.71273.10 -22 OPM %6.2016.57 -PBDT8.8241.44 -79 PBT6.4439.69 -84 NP7.5328.97 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU