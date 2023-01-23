JUST IN
Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 29.40% to Rs 22842.58 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 56.37% to Rs 6187.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3956.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 29.40% to Rs 22842.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17653.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income22842.5817653.35 29 OPM %62.0454.71 -PBDT8319.075301.39 57 PBT8319.075301.39 57 NP6187.383956.95 56

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:10 IST

