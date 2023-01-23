Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 29.40% to Rs 22842.58 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 56.37% to Rs 6187.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3956.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 29.40% to Rs 22842.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17653.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

