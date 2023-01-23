Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 415.58 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 75.20% to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 415.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 345.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales415.58345.55 20 OPM %57.2358.53 -PBDT82.8949.62 67 PBT78.9845.56 73 NP58.7133.51 75

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:10 IST

