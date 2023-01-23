Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satin Creditcare Network to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 25 cr
Satin Creditcare board approves NCD issue of Rs 25 cr
Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 422.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Satin Creditcare board to mull fund raising on 6 Jan
Market extends intraday losses, media stocks decline
-
Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 415.58 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 75.20% to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 415.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 345.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales415.58345.55 20 OPM %57.2358.53 -PBDT82.8949.62 67 PBT78.9845.56 73 NP58.7133.51 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU