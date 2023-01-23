Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 415.58 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 75.20% to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 415.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 345.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.415.58345.5557.2358.5382.8949.6278.9845.5658.7133.51

