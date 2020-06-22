JUST IN
Kharif Acreage Spurts Around 40%

The total area under kharif sowing stood at 131.34 lakh hectares (lh) as on 19th June 2020, recording a spurt of nearly 40% compared to the corresponding week last year, according to data released from Agriculture Ministry on Friday. A massive increase has been noted in area under oilseeds which stood at 14.3 lh as against just 1.6 lh in the same period last year - up a whopping 781%. The area under soyabean jumped 561% to 3.5 lh.

Thanks to increase in planting of maize and bajra this year, the acreage of coarse cereals increased to 19.16 lh this week, up 145%. The area under pulses also increased by 107% to 4.6 lh. The area under cotton rose by 58% to 28.8 lh this week.

Mon, June 22 2020.

