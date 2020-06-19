Consumer Price Inflation for Agricultural Labourers And Rural Labourers Slides Marginally

Ministry of Labour & Employment stated today that the Consumer Price Inflation for Agricultural Labourers (CPI - AL) and Consumer Price Inflation for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) in May eased slightly to 8.4% and 8.12%, respectively in May as compared with from 8.80% and 8.52% respectively in April 2020.

Labour Bureau has been compiling Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers every month on the basis of the price data collected from 600 sample villages spread over 20 States. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 10.40% and 10.21%, respectively in May 2020.

