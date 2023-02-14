Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %0-25.00 -PBDT-0.10-0.03 -233 PBT-0.10-0.03 -233 NP-0.10-0.03 -233
