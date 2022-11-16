Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 30.70 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 12.50% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.7023.5712.8715.532.443.701.553.002.432.16

