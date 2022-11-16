Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 30.70 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 12.50% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.7023.57 30 OPM %12.8715.53 -PBDT2.443.70 -34 PBT1.553.00 -48 NP2.432.16 13

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

