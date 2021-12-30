Kimia Biosciences hits the roof after validation in Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets
Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 83.84% in the June 2021 quarter
Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, BPCL, Swelect Energy Systems
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Erlotinib Tablets
-
Kimia Biosciences hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 56 after the company said it has been validated for supplying pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh.Kimia Biosciences has been recognized/validated for supplying pharmaceutical raw material ('Bilastine') to Bangladesh by Directorate General of Drug Administration & Licensing Authority (Drugs), Govt. of the people's republic of Bangladesh.
This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.
Kimia Biosciences reported net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 3.61 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 17.52% to Rs 30.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Kimia Biosciences is engaged in manufacturing bulk drugs addressing various therapeutic segments and has envisaged growth plans through infrastructure creation and CMS.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU