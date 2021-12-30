JUST IN
Kimia Biosciences hits the roof after validation in Bangladesh

Capital Market 

Kimia Biosciences hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 56 after the company said it has been validated for supplying pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh.

Kimia Biosciences has been recognized/validated for supplying pharmaceutical raw material ('Bilastine') to Bangladesh by Directorate General of Drug Administration & Licensing Authority (Drugs), Govt. of the people's republic of Bangladesh.

This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.

Kimia Biosciences reported net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 3.61 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 17.52% to Rs 30.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Kimia Biosciences is engaged in manufacturing bulk drugs addressing various therapeutic segments and has envisaged growth plans through infrastructure creation and CMS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 30 2021. 09:48 IST

