Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Smartlink Holdings Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2021.
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1336.25 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1179 shares in the past one month.
Smartlink Holdings Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 171.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6456 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Green Tech Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77737 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 19.92% to Rs 29.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60116 shares in the past one month.
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd rose 18.59% to Rs 423.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34564 shares in the past one month.
