KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.60% to Rs 154.43 croreNet Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 102.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.60% to Rs 154.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 462.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.43462.31 -67 OPM %-73.65-10.65 -PBDT-95.34-30.53 -212 PBT-102.71-38.50 -167 NP-102.22-30.33 -237
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU