Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 0.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 0.31% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 517.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.517.63378.663.754.1115.3514.339.218.726.386.36

