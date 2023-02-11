JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 numbers
Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 0.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 517.63 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 0.31% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 517.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales517.63378.66 37 OPM %3.754.11 -PBDT15.3514.33 7 PBT9.218.72 6 NP6.386.36 0

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:06 IST

