Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 0.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 517.63 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 0.31% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 517.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales517.63378.66 37 OPM %3.754.11 -PBDT15.3514.33 7 PBT9.218.72 6 NP6.386.36 0
