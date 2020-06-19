Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit declines 49.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 710.62 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 49.40% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 710.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 848.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.27% to Rs 170.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 2877.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3202.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales710.62848.25 -16 2877.483202.74 -10 OPM %9.4816.21 -8.3010.97 - PBDT77.13154.21 -50 275.36408.40 -33 PBT60.88136.91 -56 208.73335.54 -38 NP46.6092.10 -49 170.38224.98 -24
