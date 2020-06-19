Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit declines 49.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 710.62 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 49.40% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 710.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 848.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.27% to Rs 170.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 2877.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3202.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

