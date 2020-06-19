APM Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Prism Johnson reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Emkay Global Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.79% to Rs 0.66 croreNet loss of APM Finvest reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.79% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.85% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.662.34 -72 1.693.37 -50 OPM %-1280.3092.74 --385.2194.07 - PBDT-8.602.17 PL -6.663.17 PL PBT-8.612.17 PL -6.673.17 PL NP-7.761.91 PL -6.102.73 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU