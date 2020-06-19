LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 4920.17 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 39.24% to Rs 421.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 693.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 4920.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4657.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.20% to Rs 2401.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2430.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 19696.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17357.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4920.174657.92 6 19696.6917357.79 13 OPM %94.2594.19 -92.0493.77 - PBDT839.66989.42 -15 3317.063391.28 -2 PBT826.72986.24 -16 3268.993379.55 -3 NP421.43693.58 -39 2401.842430.97 -1
