LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 39.24% to Rs 421.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 693.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 4920.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4657.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.20% to Rs 2401.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2430.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 19696.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17357.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

