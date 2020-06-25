Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.65% to Rs 123.79 crore

Net loss of Deccan Cements reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 123.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.97% to Rs 56.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.67% to Rs 555.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 651.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

