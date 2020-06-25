Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 2.55 croreNet Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.553.21 -21 10.6011.42 -7 OPM %-6.27-0.93 -4.813.59 - PBDT-0.27-0.04 -575 0.390.39 0 PBT-0.29-0.06 -383 0.310.30 3 NP-0.29-0.06 -383 0.310.30 3
