JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.553.21 -21 10.6011.42 -7 OPM %-6.27-0.93 -4.813.59 - PBDT-0.27-0.04 -575 0.390.39 0 PBT-0.29-0.06 -383 0.310.30 3 NP-0.29-0.06 -383 0.310.30 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU